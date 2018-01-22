Lemieux was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Lemieux will provide the Jets with some emergency forward depth after Shawn Matthias (upper body) picked up an injury. The 21-year-old Lemieux has one goal, 19 PIM and four shots to show for his eight NHL games this year. In the minors, however, the Denver, Colorado native has racked up an impressive 25 points in 27 outings. If the winger can to translate that scoring touch to the NHL level, he will no doubt earn himself a permanent spot on the 23-man roster.