Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Called up from minors
Lemieux was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Lemieux will provide the Jets with some emergency forward depth after Shawn Matthias (upper body) picked up an injury. The 21-year-old Lemieux has one goal, 19 PIM and four shots to show for his eight NHL games this year. In the minors, however, the Denver, Colorado native has racked up an impressive 25 points in 27 outings. If the winger can to translate that scoring touch to the NHL level, he will no doubt earn himself a permanent spot on the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...