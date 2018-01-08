Lemieux was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Monday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Lemieux will provide some extra forward depth for the Jets' four-game road trip, as Adam Lowry is dealing with an upper-body malady. In his previous stint with Winnipeg this year, the 21-year-old Lemieux tallied one goal, 19 PIM and nine hits in seven games. In a corresponding move, Tucker Poolman was sent down to rejoin the Moose.