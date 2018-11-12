Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Eligible to return Wednesday
Lemieux has served his two-game suspension and could return to the lineup against Washington on Wednesday.
There is certainly no guarantee that Lemieux will slot back into the Jets' fourth line, as Nicolas Petan is unlikely to give up his spot easily. Prior to his ban, the 22-year-old Lemieux was averaging a meager 5:32 of ice time in his nine outings and was still looking for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign.
