Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Game-time call Sunday
Lemieux will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Sabres, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Lemieux blocked a shot during Saturday's loss to the Senators and was laboring Sunday morning. He'll take pregame warmups where a decision will be made, and Nicolas Petan will enter the fold if he can't go. Lemieux has added some surprising offense lately with six goals over the last nine games despite averaging just 9:34 per outing.
