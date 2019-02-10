Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Good to go Sunday
Lemieux (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Lemieux was a game-time call but he'll slot into his normal role in the Jets' bottom-six. The rookie winger has been a decent supplier of secondary scoring with nine goals and 11 points in 39 games this season.
