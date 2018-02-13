Play

Lemieux was back at practice Tuesday after dealing with a lower-body malady, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Lemieux will likely be a healthy scratch more often than not, so his absence from practice likely flew under the radar of most fantasy owners. If the Denver native doesn't get on the ice soon, the Jets may ship him back to the minors in order to further hsi development and get him some game action.

