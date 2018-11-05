Lemieux was suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of Panthers' Vincent Trocheck, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Lemieux was cited for making the head the main point of contact in addition to failing to avoid the hit. The winger is still looking for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign and will have to wait until Nov. 14 versus Washington when he will be eligible to return to the lineup. In the meantime, Jack Roslovic figures to slot into a fourth-line role in Lemieux's absence.