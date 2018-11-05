Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Handed two-game suspension
Lemieux was suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of Panthers' Vincent Trocheck, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.
Lemieux was cited for making the head the main point of contact in addition to failing to avoid the hit. The winger is still looking for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign and will have to wait until Nov. 14 versus Washington when he will be eligible to return to the lineup. In the meantime, Jack Roslovic figures to slot into a fourth-line role in Lemieux's absence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...