Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Hearing scheduled after illegal hit
Lemieux has a hearing scheduled with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for Friday's illegal check to the head of Florida's Vincent Trocheck.
Lemieux received a match penalty for the hit, so it comes as no surprise that additional punishment in the form of a possible suspension is on the table. With no points in nine games this season, the 22-year-old forward likely won't be missed much even if he's forced to sit for a few games.
