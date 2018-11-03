Lemieux has a hearing scheduled with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for Friday's illegal check to the head of Florida's Vincent Trocheck.

Lemieux received a match penalty for the hit, so it comes as no surprise that additional punishment in the form of a possible suspension is on the table. With no points in nine games this season, the 22-year-old forward likely won't be missed much even if he's forced to sit for a few games.

