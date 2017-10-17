Lemieux was called up from AHL Columbus on Tuesday.

With injuries piling up -- Mathieu Perreault (lower body), Adam Lowry (upper body) and Matt Hendricks (undisclosed) are all on injured reserve -- the Jets turned to Brendan Lemieux to add some additional depth to their forward lines. In four minor-league games this season, the 21-year-old has tallied three goals and a pair of helpers, an impressive start to the year. Unless somebody is ruled out long term, the winger is unlikely to stick for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign, but could make his NHL debut during this stint with the big club.