Lemieux was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Reading between the lines, Lemieux's demotion likely clears the way for Mathieu Perreault (lower body) to be activated off injured reserve. The 21-year-old Lemieux returns to the Moose, for whom he has tallied three goals and two assists in just four outings the season. The winger will continue to headline the list of potential call-ups throughout the season if (when) the injury bug strikes again in Winnipeg.