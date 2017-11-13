Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Returned to minors
Lemieux was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.
Reading between the lines, Lemieux's demotion likely clears the way for Mathieu Perreault (lower body) to be activated off injured reserve. The 21-year-old Lemieux returns to the Moose, for whom he has tallied three goals and two assists in just four outings the season. The winger will continue to headline the list of potential call-ups throughout the season if (when) the injury bug strikes again in Winnipeg.
More News
-
Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Promoted from minors•
-
Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Sent to minors Thursday•
-
Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Takes to the ice•
-
Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Week-to-week with lower-body ailment•
-
Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Producing in limited time for OHL Barrie•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...