Lemieux netted his first NHL goal in Sundays win over Pittsburgh.

Only fitting that the son of Claude Lemieux also picked up a misconduct in the game he notched his first career goal. The 21-year-old has the potential to be a strong fantasy contributor in the future due to his goal-scoring ability and solid hit and PIM totals. Lemieux doesn't hold much value right now due to his fourth-line role, but if he sticks with the club, he's one to watch.