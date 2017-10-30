Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Scores first NHL goal
Lemieux netted his first NHL goal in Sundays win over Pittsburgh.
Only fitting that the son of Claude Lemieux also picked up a misconduct in the game he notched his first career goal. The 21-year-old has the potential to be a strong fantasy contributor in the future due to his goal-scoring ability and solid hit and PIM totals. Lemieux doesn't hold much value right now due to his fourth-line role, but if he sticks with the club, he's one to watch.
