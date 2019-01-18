Lemieux scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-1 win on the road in Nashville.

The last time Lemieux found the scoresheet was back on Dec. 31, in a game that saw the 22-year-old find the net twice with a pair of markers. His two lamplighters on Thursday ended a seven-game pointless drought, as Lemieux logged a season-high 10:10 of ice time versus the Preds. He'll try to stay hot Saturday in Dallas, facing a Stars team that has not conceded a point to the youngster in two career contests.