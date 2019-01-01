Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Scores twice in win
Lemieux scores two goals on two shots despite playing less than eight minutes in a 4-3 victory against the Oilers on Monday.
The 22-year-old had two goals in his first 31 NHL games, so he just doubled that total. Lemieux picked up an assist a couple games ago as well, so he has three points in the last three games. He posted one point in the first 20 games this season. Owners in deeper leagues might want to take a flier on Lemieux just in case he actually has figured some things out over the past week.
