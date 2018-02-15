Lemieux was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Thursday.

Lemieux has played in just two of Winnipeg's previous 14 outings, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him rejoining the Moose -- who are in action against AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday. The winger will likely suit up in that contest before returning to the Jets ahead of Friday's tilt versus Colorado.

