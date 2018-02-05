Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Summoned by Jets
Lemieux was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Monday.
With Adam Lowry (upper body) being added to injured reserve Monday, Lemieux and Nic Petan were recalled to provide cover for the Jets. That said, it's unclear whether head coach Paul Maurice plans to utilize Lemieux in Tuesday's contest with Arizona, though if he does, it'll likely be in a fourth-line role. While Lemieux has been a scoring force in the minors this season -- 12 goals and 28 points in 30 outings -- in eight games with Winnipeg, Lemieux has just a single goal and 19 penalty minutes.
