Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Will rejoin Moose
Lemieux was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Friday.
With the Jets off for the NHL All-Star Break, Lemieux will suit up for the Moose in order to keep playing. Whether the winger gets called back up ahead of Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay will likely depend on the health of Shawn Matthias (upper body) and Adam Lowry (upper body) -- who are both still on injured reserve.
