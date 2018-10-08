Jets' Brendan Lemieux: Yet to break into lineup
Lemieux has served as a healthy scratch for each of the Jets' first two games.
The emergence of Kristian Vesalainen has pushed Lemieux into the press box for the time being. While the Denver native will likely log as many games in the press box as he does on the bench this season, he should get a look at some point -- especially if any forwards pick up an injury.
