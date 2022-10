Dillon put up an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Dillon set up Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's goal in the third period, which was the game-winner. The assist was Dillon's second in as many contests. The hard-hitting blueliner has added 20 hits, 13 blocked shots, nine shots on net, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in seven outings overall. He should continue to see time as a physical and defensive presence on the second pairing alongside Nate Schmidt.