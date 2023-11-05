Dillon scored his first two goals of the season, including the game-winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

The veteran blueliner had been held off the scoresheet completely through the first 10 games of the season, but Dillon broke out in a big way in Arizona. His second tally, coming early in the third period, proved to be the GWG as he took a pass at the Coyotes blue line, skated into the faceoff circle and blasted a slap shot past Karel Vejmelka. Dillon has contributed in other ways during his scoring drought, compiling 28 hits, 20 PIM, 17 blocked shots, 13 shots on goal and a minus-1 rating on the season.