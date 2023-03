Dillon added a goal to complement three blocked shots and four hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

The rugged defenseman's own-zone contributions come as no surprise. Dillon has blocked 89 shots and committed to 152 hits on the season, but he's garnered only eight points -- two goals, six assists -- through 25 games in 2023. Dillon is a stay-at-home blueliner and not included on the man advantage, thus limiting his fantasy prospects.