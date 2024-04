Dillon notched two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Dillon did his job well defensively and still had enough in the tank to help out on goals by Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry. This was Dillon's first multi-point effort since Nov. 18. The veteran defenseman had 20 points, 241 hits, 111 blocked shots and 92 PIM over 77 regular-season appearances, offering some toughness in a top-four role.