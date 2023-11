Dillon (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to suit up against Nashville on Sunday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Dillon was considered a game-time call but won't be forced to miss any action. The 33-year-old has dressed in all 19 of Winnpeg's games leading up to Sunday, tallying four goals and seven points in the process. All seven of his points have come in his last nine appearances.