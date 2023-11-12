Dillon scored a goal on two shots and added a team-high five hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dallas.

Facing the team he spent his first three-plus NHL seasons with, Dillon found the back of the net for the fourth time in the last four games while also delivering five hits for the third time in the last five. The physical blueliner is already just two goals shy of his career high -- set in 2013-14 with the Stars -- and he's provided strong all-around fantasy production with four goals and five points, 39 hits, 24 PIM, 17 blocked shots, 17 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests.