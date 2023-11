Dillon (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Sunday versus Nashville, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Dillon, who didn't take part in the morning skate Sunday, logged just 14:48 of ice time in Friday's 3-0 win over Florida. He has contributed four goals, seven points, 28 blocked shots and 52 hits in 19 games this season. If Dillon can't play, Logan Stanley is expected to replace him in the lineup.