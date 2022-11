Dillon produced an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

The helper snapped a seven-game point drought for Dillon. The 32-year-old blueliner remains primarily a source of toughness with limited offense. He's at four assists, 27 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 54 hits and 40 PIM through 19 contests this season.