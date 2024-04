Dillon logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Dillon already has three helpers over two playoff games -- he logged just one assist across his last nine regular-season outings. The 33-year-old defenseman is better known for his physical and defensive play than his offense, though he put up 20 points, 241 hits and 111 blocked shots in 77 contests during 2023-24. He should continue to see time on the Jets' second pairing.