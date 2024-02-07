Dillon has a hearing scheduled with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday after receiving a match penalty during Winnipeg's 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Dillon was assessed the penalty early in the second period after delivering a high hit to Noel Acciari, who needed help getting off the ice and missed the remainder of the contest due to an upper-body injury. Dillon has six goals, 15 points, 65 PIM, 116 hits and 66 blocks in 48 outings in 2023-24. Logan Stanley might draw into the lineup Thursday for the first time since Dec. 12 if Dillion's suspended.