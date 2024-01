Dillon left Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs with a back injury, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Head coach Rick Bowness added that Dillon's injury is unlikely to be a long-term issue. The Jets are not expected to practice until Feb. 4 since they are now on their bye week ahead of the All-Star break. Dillon's status for the Jets' next game versus the Penguins will likely be determined closer to that contest's Feb. 6 date.