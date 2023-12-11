Dillon provided an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Dillon snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. Prior to the slump, he had a stretch of seven points over seven games, but the hard-nosed blueliner was never going to sustain that scoring pace. He's collected eight points, 25 shots on net, 73 hits, 41 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 26 outings this season. His fantasy value is low in standard formats, but he can be a helpful depth piece in deeper formats that reward physical play.