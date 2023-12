Dillon scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Dillon's shot late in the first period squeaked through Mackenzie Blackwood to tie the game at 1-1. The 33-year-old Dillon has a goal and an assist over his last two outings, following his recent eight-game point drought. The physical blueliner is up to five goals, four assists, 26 shots on net, 38 PIM, 74 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 27 contests this season.