Dillon notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dillon has a goal and four assists over his last seven contests. He helped out on Nikolaj Ehlers' go-ahead goal with 1:05 left in the third period Thursday, which was enough to earn the win. Dillon's recent play on offense is not the norm for him, but he's having a strong campaign. The 33-year-old is at 15 points, 38 shots on net, 105 hits, 62 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 41 appearances, putting him on pace for career-high numbers on offense for the second year in a row.