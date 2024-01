Dillon notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Dillon has a helper in three straight contests. The 33-year-old blueliner is capable of the occasional burst of offense, but he remains a mainly physical presence on the Jets' second pairing. He's up to 13 points, 97 hits, 56 blocked shots, 49 PIM, 32 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 37 appearances. Dillon is on pace to top the career-best 23 points he had in 82 games last season.