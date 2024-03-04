Dillon registered a hit and a plus-3 rating in the 5-2 win over the Sabres on Sunday.

After missing the last game with an illness, Dillon returned to his regular spot on the second pairing with partner Neal Pionk. Dillon finished with two shots, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in 17:47 of ice time. He can be a solid depth piece in deeper leagues for his contribution in hits - he has 30 hits in his last eight games - but his lack of offensive production makes him less attractive in shallower leagues.