Dillon scored a goal on two shots, helping the Jets to a 3-2 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

Dillon tipped home a shot from the point by Dylan Demelo to score the opening goal in Tuesday's game. This goal snaps his five-game pointless streak and marks his 10th point of the 2022-23 campaign. The Canadian defender will continue to be a defensive presence in the Jets' top-six defensive core.