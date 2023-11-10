Dillon found the back of the net in a 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.
Dillon's marker came midway through the third period to extend Winnipeg's lead to 5-2. It was his third goal and fourth point in 13 contests this season. Dillon is more of a defensive defenseman and doesn't typically receive power-play ice time, but he has accumulated 22 PIM and 34 hits this year.
