Dillon found the back of the net in a 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Dillon's marker came midway through the third period to extend Winnipeg's lead to 5-2. It was his third goal and fourth point in 13 contests this season. Dillon is more of a defensive defenseman and doesn't typically receive power-play ice time, but he has accumulated 22 PIM and 34 hits this year.