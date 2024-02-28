Dillon scored a goal on two shots and delivered four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Dillon extended Winnipeg's lead to 2-0 midway through the second period, beating Joel Hofer with a slapshot off an offensive-zone faceoff. It's the first point in 12 games for Dillon, whose last goal came on Jan. 9. He's up to seven goals, a new career high, and 16 points through 54 games this season. While the 33-year-old blueliner won't offer much offensively, he certainly brings some physicality, racking up 162 hits and 72 blocked shots on the campaign.