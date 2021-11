Dillon recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

Dillon helped out on Dominic Toninato's first-period tally. The 31-year-old Dillon has seen his scoring pace decline a bit this year after he posted 19 points in 56 outings with the Capitals last season. He's at three assists, 61 hits, 23 blocked shots, 25 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 18 contests in 2021-22 as a more defensive presence in the top four.