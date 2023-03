Dillon notched an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Dillon has enjoyed a decent March with a goal and four helpers over 12 contests, including the primary assist on Adam Lowry's game-winning tally Thursday. For the season, Dillon has 21 points, one shy of matching his career high, through 73 appearances. He's added 74 shots on net, 179 hits, 99 blocked shots, 70 PIM and an even plus-minus rating.