Dillon (back) is expected to play Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Dillon expects to play in Tuesday's contest after leaving Winnipeg's 4-2 loss to Toronto on Jan. 27 early due to a back injury. The 33-year-old rearguard has accounted for six goals, 15 points, 46 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and 115 hits in 47 games this season.