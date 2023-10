Dillon was held scoreless in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Rangers.

Dillon has been blanked in each of his first nine games. He ended Monday's outing with a minus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit in his 22:17 of ice time. Dillon is a solid stay-at-home defenseman on the team's second pairing, and he has way more value to his real team than to fantasy managers. The Jets travel to meet the Golden Knights on Thursday.