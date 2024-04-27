Dillon suffered a hand injury at the end of Friday's 6-2 loos to Colorado, according to Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

There were fisticuffs once the game went final and Dillon picked up a couple of roughing minors. one against Jack Johnson and the other with Brandon Duhaime. It was not clear when he injured his hand and coach Rick Bowness said after the game that there was no update as Dillon was still being evaluated. Look for Logan Stanley to enter the lineup in Game 4 Sunday, if Dillon is unable to go.