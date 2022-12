Dillon notched an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Dillon set up Neal Pionk's goal in the second period. With four assists in his last seven games, Dillon's on his version of a hot streak, though the 32-year-old defenseman should never be relied on for consistent offense. He's up to eight helpers, 38 shots on net, 42 PIM, 42 blocked shots, 80 hits and a plus-4 rating in 30 contests overall.