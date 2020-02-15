Jets' Bryan Little: 2019-20 campaign finished
Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Little (ear) will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Little had only suited up in seven games this season while nursing the ear drum problem. Maurice confirmed that Little will undergo a surgical procedure to repair his perforated ear drum and is facing a three-month recovery period. Little finished the season with five points in seven games and will look to get healthy for the 2020-21 season.
