Jets' Bryan Little: Campaign finished

Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Little (ear) will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Little had only suited up in seven games this season while nursing the eardrum problem. Maurice confirmed that Little will undergo a surgical procedure to repair his perforated eardrum and is facing a three-month recovery period. Little finishes the season with five points in seven games and will look to get healthy for the 2020-21 season.