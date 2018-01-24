Jets' Bryan Little: Caps three-point night with OT winner
Little capped off a three-point night with the overtime winner Tuesday against San Jose.
It had been six game since Little found twine, but he got his goal-scoring back on track in a big way Tuesday. The 30-year-old scored on the power play in regulation before striking again just 18 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime. Little now has 10 goals and 30 points through 49 games. He doesn't producing mind-blowing offensive totals, but when he's healthy, Little is a consistent top-six scorer who makes an impact most nights.
