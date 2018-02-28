Jets' Bryan Little: Dealing with illness

Little missed practice Wednesday due to illness, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

With the Jets off until Friday's matchup against Detroit, Little will probably avoid missing any time. The acquisition of Paul Stastny bumped the 29-year-old Little from playing with Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine -- a move that decreases his fantasy value. Having said that, the Edmonton native should continue logging minutes on the power play, where he has tallied two goals and nine helpers.