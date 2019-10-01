Jets' Bryan Little: Diagnosed with concussion

Little is in the NHL's concussion protocol ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Rangers, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports reports.

Although the Jets have yet to release an expected timetable for Little's recovery, the 31-year-old pivot should be considered a longshot at best for Thursday's game against the Rangers and Friday's matchup with New Jersey at this point. Mark Letestu will likely round out the Jets' bottom six until Little is cleared to return.