Jets' Bryan Little: Ends goal drought
Little scored in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Coyotes, bringing a close to his 11-game goalless streak.
Little picked the pocket of Arizona's Oliver Ekman-Larsson, setting himself up for an uncontested breakaway in which he wristed the puck past Antti Raanta. During the center's slump, he managed just two assists, which no doubt had fantasy owners ready to bail. With his second tally of the year, the former first-round pick will hope he can start trending in the right direction.
