Jets' Bryan Little: Expected to play Monday
Little (undisclosed) took part in warmups before Monday's Game 6 against the Predators and is expected to play, Joshua Clipperton of The Canadian Press reports.
Little is expected to center Winnipeg's third line nestled between Nikolaj Ehlers and Joel Armia. The veteran didn't miss a game with this injury, although he was limited to 13:29 in Game 5. Nevertheless, it looks like the Jets will have their same lineup as they try and eliminate the Predators.
