Jets' Bryan Little: Extends point streak

Little set up a goal and had a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win that saw the Jets take a 2-1 lead in their series against Nashville.

The career-long Thrasher/Jet has now gotten his name on the scoresheet in four consecutive contests, having recorded a goal, three assists, and a plus-4 rating in that span. Though he's not utilized as a top-two pivot any longer, Little remains a highly effective player who makes Winnipeg a serious Stanley Cup contender while skating on its third line.